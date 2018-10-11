MSSA: Arya Vidya Mandir girls crowned Div II champs
Earlier, Bai Avabai Petit (Bandra) clinched the third place as they managed to overcome Army Public School (Colaba) 3-1 via tie-breaker after a goalless draw
VCM Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) were crowned champions after defeating Aditya Birla School (Tardeo) 1-0 in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised girls' U-16 Div-II final of the inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.
Striker Anisha Jani unmarked inside the rival penalty area darted in to intercept Sangini Jain's square pass from left and deftly shot past the Aditya Birla goalkeeper Aishani Chowdhury to score the winner for Arya Vidya Mandir in the fourth minute of the second half. Earlier, Bai Avabai Petit (Bandra) clinched the third place as they managed to overcome Army Public School (Colaba) 3-1 via tie-breaker after a goalless draw.
