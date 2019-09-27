MSSA: Aryan Chawla helps Bombay Scottish register 1-0 win over St Lawrence

Bombay Scottish striker Aryan Chawla (right) in action against St Lawrence (Kandivli) at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) staved off a strong challenge from St Lawrence (Kandivli) to record a hard-fought 1-0 win in a boys' under-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout pre-quarter-final match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

The Mahim schoolboys showed more intent and did the bulk of the attacking against the St Lawrence outfit that dished out a determined display, but were forced to play second fiddle throughout the 50-minute encounter.

Bombay Scottish, after a couple of futile attempts, finally broke through the opponents' defensive cordon and found the net in the 14th minute.

Following a cross from the right, striker Aryan Chawla timed his run perfectly and beat rival goalkeeper Devanshu Jha to the ball and slotted it home to give his team the lead, which they held on to till the final whistle.

Shishuvan spikers two good!

The Shishuvan (Matunga) side pose after winning the District Sports Office (DSO) boys U-14 volleyball title at Mumbai Schools Sports Association ground at Azad Maidan recently. The Matunga side beat Diamond Jubliee School (Mazagaon) 25-12, 25-19 in the final. Meanwhile, Shishuvan's girls team defeated Swadhyay Bhavan (Matunga) 27-25, 25-22 to clinch the U-14 honours.

