MSSA Athletics: Udayachal's Harita wins U-16 200m gold in record time

other-sports

Harita was a bit slow off the blocks but gradually got into her stride and picked up pace on the bend before dashing towards the tape to finish in first, clocking 25.6 secs

Udayachal's Harita Bhadra (right) during the MSSA U-16 200m final at Marine Lines yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Harita Bhadra of Udayachal HS (Vikhroli) grabbed all the attention by equaling the meet record to win the gold medal in the girls' U-16 200 metres event on the opening day of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised annual inter-school athletic championship at University Sports Pavilion yesterday.

Harita was a bit slow off the blocks but gradually got into her stride and picked up pace on the bend before dashing towards the tape to finish in first, clocking 25.6 secs. Her efforts matched the meet record set by Nicole Franco of St Joseph's Convent last year. Shanaya Irani of Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) was second in 26.1s and Pranjali Patil also of Udayachal was third, clocking 26.5s.

"I am not disappointed at failing to create a new record but I'm also not satisfied with today's performance because I could have done better," Harita told mid-day after receiving the gold medal and certificate.

"My personal best is 25.3s which I managed in the DSO [District Sports Office] Divisional meet at the SAI track in Kandivli last September," she further stated. Harita now wants to complete a grand double by winning the 100m dash. She is aiming for a time of 12.2s or 12.3s , which is better than the meet record of 12.5s.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates