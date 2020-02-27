MSSA Football: Udayachal beat Lilavati Podar 2-0 to win U-14 title

Udayachal School (Vikhroli) scored twice in the first half to beat Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) 2-0 in the girls U-14 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the Goan Sports Association ground, Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

Sakshi Repe, who has represented the state at the Nationals, played a key role by providing the assists, first to Shreya Phadale and then to her skipper Janvi Nikam, for both the goals.

In the seventh minute, Shreya darted in to meet Sakshi's pass and, with her thigh, guided the ball into the net to give Udayachal the lead.



Four minutes later, Sakshi provided a forward pass for Janvi, who fired a long shot into the goal.

Earlier, the combined effort of Ummehani Rangwala and Aarya Jadhav, both notching up fine hat-tricks, was the highlight of Christ Church (Byculla) romping to a 6-1 win against Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) in the third-place match. Teesta Bhattacharya netted the lone goal for the Powai girls.

