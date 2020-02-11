MSSA Handball: Gokuldham, Don Bosco, Vibgyor High girls rule

The victorious Vibgyor (Malad) U-12 girls handball team with their trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pics/ Suresh Karkera

Gokuldham High School (Goregaon), Don Bosco International (Matunga) and Vibgyor High (Malad), all enjoyed a successful, rewarding day winning the girls' U-8, U-10 and U-12 crowns respectively in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

In the U-8 final, the Goregaon girls beat Don Bosco International (Matunga) 6-4 to emerge champions. Saumya Labade, a tiny bundle of energy, produced another impressive performance, scoring all the six goals for Gokuldham while Don Bosco attacker Serena Nadar notched up all the goals for her team.

The Don Bosco International (Matunga) girls with their U-10 winners trophy

However, later, there was joy for Don Bosco, as their U-10 girls beat Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 6-3 to emerge supreme. The Don Bosco girls showed some good understanding and excellent teamwork to outsmart the Jamnabai girls. Khia Jain and Reona Rambhia scored a brace each while Jiya Shah and Seona D'Souza added one goal apiece to complete the win. Ashlesha Patankar scored all the three goals for Jamnabai.

The jubilant Gokuldham girls after their U-8 title triumph

In the girls U-12 finale, Vibgyor (Malad) beat Vibgyor ICSE (Goregaon) 5-2. The match was closely contested initially, before the Malad girls showed more urgency and dominated the second half, scoring four quick goals to finish champs. Ananya Jain, the spearhead of the Malad team, was the top-scorer with four goals, while Athiraa Chattopathyay added one. The Goregaon side scored a goal each through Jidnya Hande and Prisha Jain.

