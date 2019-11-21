MSSA: Harsh fires Campion into final

Campion School (Cooperage) struck at the death to snatch a 1-0 win against Don Bosco (Borivli) in a closely fought boys U-12 Division-I semi-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament, at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Just as the match seemed to be heading for a goalless finish, striker Harsh Deora managed to find the back of the net to help Campion emerge victors and book a place in the final.

Campion will be contesting their fourth final. They won the MSSA Cup boys' U-8 and U-10 titles and finished runners-up to Bombay Scottish (Mahim) in the boys under-14 Div-I final. Earlier in the first semi-final, Don Bosco (Matunga) and St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) were engaged in an absorbing tussle for supremacy and there was not much to separate between the two sides.

The Mutunga schoolboys persevered and managed to score the decisive winner through Arya Kamble in the 36th minute to clinch victory.

