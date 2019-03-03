MSSA: Harsh helps Campion School enter final

football

Sumer is our free-kick and corner-kick specialist," he said. Earlier, in a quarter-final match, Cathedral and John Connon 'A' (Fort) thrashed St Joseph (Malad) 3-0. Aditya Desai, Rayess Surti and Apoorv Gupta scored a goal each for the winners

Campion's Harsh Deora (left) controls the ball against St Mary's Eustace D'Souza at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A splendid header from Harsh Deora powered Campion 'A' (Cooperage) into the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised U-10 boys' football knockout tournament with a 1-0 win over St Mary's ICSE 'A' (Mazagaon) at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

In the first half, Campion couldn't manage to find the target despite having maximum ball possession. It wasn't too different in the final half as well until Harsh broke the deadlock six minutes before the final whistle. He beautifully headed skipper Sumer Singh's corner kick into the goalpost.

Later, St Mary's had an opportunity to equalise, but Sean Todiwala could not break the defence. Campion coach Wilfred Alva praised Harsh and Sumer's effort. "Harsh plays at centre forward position but also contributes in defence.

Sumer is our free-kick and corner-kick specialist," he said. Earlier, in a quarter-final match, Cathedral and John Connon 'A' (Fort) thrashed St Joseph (Malad) 3-0. Aditya Desai, Rayess Surti and Apoorv Gupta scored a goal each for the winners.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates