MSSA Hockey: St Stanislaus, Don Bosco to fight for U-16 title

Updated: Nov 16, 2019, 07:43 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

St Stanislaus's Kyle Justin (No. 19) scores v St Dominic Savio in the MSSA U-16 hockey semi-final at SAI, Kandivli on Friday. Pics/ Satej Shinde
St Stanislaus's Kyle Justin (No. 19) scores v St Dominic Savio in the MSSA U-16 hockey semi-final at SAI, Kandivli on Friday. Pics/ Satej Shinde

St Stanislaus (Bandra) and Don Bosco (Matunga) recorded contrasting semi-final wins to enter the boys U-16 Division-I final of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the Sports Authority of India ground in Kandivli, yesterday.

First, defending champions St Stanislaus eked out a 1-0 win over St Dominic Savio (Andheri). Kyle Justin, who has been in scoring form, once again did a star turn by netting the crucial winner in the 19th minute to give his team an opportunity to defend their crown today.

In the second semi-final, the Matunga lads dished out a dominant performance to beat Don Bosco (Borivli) 5-0. Atharva Bandekar sounded the boards off a field effort in the second minute itself. Rohan Pillay then doubled the lead (16th minute) and two minutes later, Neel Naik made it 3-0.

MSSA
Don Bosco's (Matunga) Yuvenesh Nadar falls while tackling Don Bosco's (Borivli) Irvin Gonsalves

The Borivli boys were unable to match the skill and speed of their Matunga counterparts and conceded two more goals. Aryan Pagare struck the fourth (28th min) and Errol Noronha netted the fifth (29th min).

The final will be played today at 1pm.

