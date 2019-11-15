MSSA: It's a high five for Ethan as Don Bosco rout Ryan Intl 8-0

Ethan Gore produced a five-star performance scoring five goals which inspired Don Bosco (Borivli) to an 8-0 win against Ryan International (Chembur) in a boys U-12 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

After Reagan Robert and Mark Essaki scored the opening two goals, Ethan came into action and netted three quick goals in succession and in as many minutes to knock the fight out of the Chembur schoolboys. Robert scored his second goal to give Don Bosco a 6-0 advantage.

This prompted coach Agnelo Picardo to rest striker Ethan, but after he returned on the field, he scored two more goals to round off the winning margin.

Earlier, St Stanislaus (Bandra) recovered to hold Bombay Scottish (Mahim) to a 1-1 draw.

Bombay Scottish wrested the initiative with an early strike when Yash Kapadia tapped in from close following a move down the right flank and went into the interval with a 1-0 lead.

The Bandra lads made a strong reply in the second session and captain Sahil Sargeuroh cancelled out Scottish's lead with a perfect header in the 28th minute.

Stanislaus almost got the winner in the final minute, but Vihaan Sylva's deft placement bounced back off the upright and hit Scottish goalkeeper Reyansh Vora's back but did not go into the goal.

Reyansh was alert to collect the ball and save the day for his team.

