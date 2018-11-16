MSSA knockout: Don Bosco struggle to beat Thakur Public 1-0 for QF entry

football

Don Bosco and Thakur Public School players battle for the ball during their MSSA U-14 match yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Don Bosco (Matunga) snatched a narrow 1-0 win against Thakur Public School (Kandivli) in a pre-quarter-final match of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Utpal Sanghvi boys' U-14 knockout inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The Don Bosco outfit were the better of the two sides and their forwards, who showed some good ball control and fine dribbling skills, enjoyed most of ball possession. But the strikers relied more on individual brilliance and that proved to be their undoing.

Don Bosco finally succeeded in finding the decisive goal in the 41st minute when substitute striker Zarayus Anklesaria chased a long aerial ball and sneaked between the two centre-backs before shooting past goalkeeper Aniket Bohra, who made a valiant diving attempt.

