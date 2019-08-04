Search

MSSA: Rain ruins U-16 Div II semi-finals inter-schools football

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 08:48 IST | Gordon Dcosta

The two matches which were scheduled to be played at the Neville D'Souza ground at Bandra, was water-logged

Match officials walk off the field as the boys U-16 Div II semi-finals get washed out at Bandra on Saturday. Pic /Suresh Karkera

Incessant rains from early morning forced the abandonment of the boys' U-16 Division II semi-final matches of the MSSA inter-schools football tournament on Saturday.

The two matches which were scheduled to be played at the Neville D'Souza ground at Bandra, was water-logged and referee Oneil Kalicharan stopped the first semi-final played between St Anne's (Orlem) and St Paul's (Dadar) after four minutes of play.

"Since there was no respite from the rains, the MSSA football secretary Sebastian Fernandes and I decided to also cancel the second semi-final scheduled to be played between St Joseph's (Orlem) and Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu)," Kalicharan said.

According to Fernandes, the semi-finals will now be played on Monday morning at the same venue.

