MSSA: St Lawrence girls rule

St Lawrence High School (Borivli) girls confirmed their dominance and superiority in volleyball by winning the U-16 crown in the MSSA inter-school tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday. The St Lawrence girls had earlier won the U-12 and U-14 crowns and now the seniors maintained their reputation and tamed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) in straight sets to complete a hat-trick of triumphs.

Ayusha, Roshi shine

The Borivli girls, playing in the senior category for the first time, showed excellent teamwork and were dominant from the outset. Spiker Ayusha Kulabkar and setter Roshni Baliga combined effectively to guide St. Lawrence to a 25-14, 25-18 win without too much fuss. In the third-place match, BAK Swadhyay Bhavan (Matunga) overcame a stiff challenge from Children's Academy (Malad) before coming out trumps in three games. The Matunga side came up with some sharp tactical play to post a 22-25, 25-14, 15-13 win. Earlier, in the girls U-16 semi-finals, St Lawrence outplayed Children's Academy (Malad) 25-8, 25-8, while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya beat BAK Swadhyay Bhavan 25-15, 25-22.

Ambedkar boys win U-14 title

However, there was joy for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya in the boys U-14 category, as their team beat Children's Academy (Malad) 25-15, 25-13 in the final. Shri Madhavrao Bhagvat HS (Vile Parle) claimed third place, beating Children's Academy (Ashok Nagar) 26-24, 16-25, 15-12.

