MSSA: St Stanislaus defeat Don Bosco in first semi final

St Stanislaus (Bandra) and Campion School (Colaba) recorded contrasting victories to set up a clash in boys' under-14 Division-I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament.

The Bandra schoolboys worked like a well-oiled machine to register an authoritative 4-0 win against arch-rivals Don Bosco (Matunga) in the first semi-final, at the Neville D'Souza ground in Bandra yesterday.

Vivan scores brace

The Stanislaus lads were in good nick as they showed excellent understanding and coordination to work as compact unit. Don Bosco tried to put up a fight but they were unable to keep the free-flowing Stanislaus's attack at bay. Stanislaus speedy wing back Reuel Fernandes worked tirelessly on the right channel and provided assists for three of the four goals. Vivan Sanghvi scored a brace while skipper Clint Fernandes and Calvin D'Souza chipped in with one each.

In the 11th minute skipper Clint drilled in a 20-yarder direct free-kick to open the scoring and later Reuel sent in a floater into the rival box and Vivan showed good anticipating to connect the ball into the net.

The Bandra boys continued to hold the upper hand and Reuel sent in two more teasing passes for Vivan to score his second and the school's third goal and later for Calvin to head home the fourth to complete the win.

Campion in final

Later, Campion School displayed solid fighting spirit as they soaked in plenty of pressure from Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu), who were unable to convert their dominance into goals. The Colaba boys against the run of play managed to score the winning goal in the second session and snatch a 1-0 win in the second semi-final. From a snap counter Aman Tesuja released the ball forward for striker Iryaveer Chawla who slotted past Ayaan Someshwar in the Arya Vidya Mandir goal.

