MSSA Badminton: Thrice as nice for Jamnabai Narsee shuttler Hrissha!

Defending champion and top seed Hrissha Dubey of Jamnabai Narsee International School (Juhu) got the better of second seed Manya Avlani of Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School (Vile Parle) to retain the girls' U-16 singles crown in the CCI-MSSA inter-school badminton tournament at the CCI courts yesterday.

Hrissha, who trains full-time at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bangalore, has now completed a hat-trick of triumphs having won the girls'under-14 in 2017. Manya, who was down with fever, put up a brave performance and managed to comfortably win the first game. But, thereafter, she found the going tough and lost a close second before losing in the third as Hrissha wrapped up the contest winning at 13-21, 21-19, 21-13 to pocket her third successive title.



CNM's Manya Avlani during the MSSA inter-school girls U-16 final at CCI. Pic/Suresh Karkera

She had earlier played a key role in leading Jamnabai to a 2-1 victory over Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya (Malad) in the girls' Team Championship final. Meanwhile, in the girls U-14, second seed Aalisha Naik of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan played with plenty of confidence to record an upset win over top seed Siya Singh of Fatima High School (Vidyavihar). Aalisha was steady and patient and with some excellent defence she blunted the aggressive play from Siya to record a deserving 21-12, 21-10 win and avenge her last year's defeat.

Other final results

G-U-10: Anvi Kakade bt Akshita Tibrewala 23-21, 21-10

G-U-12: 1-Naisha Bhatoye bt Evaana Tyagi 21-8, 21-13

B-U-10: 2-Zehn Masani bt 1-Siddharth Hegde 21-10, 21-7

B-U-12: Arjun Aluguvelli bt 2-Angad Tathgir 21-5, 21-6

B-U-14: Pranay Shettigar bt Shaurya Kandoi 21-8, 21-14

B-U-16: Ruturaj Rathod bt 2-Aaryavardhan Jadhav 22-20, 22-20

