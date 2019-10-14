MSSA: St Stanislaus Skye high after D'Costa's 4-star show

Striker Skye D'Costa showed fine scoring touch as he slammed home four goals to lead St Stanislaus (Bandra) to fluent 8-0 win against Campion School 'B' (Cooperage) in a MSSA Cup boys' U-10 knockout inter-school football match at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Skye's strike partner Velario Alphonso also exhibited excellent scoring form and played the perfect supporting role by scoring a hat-trick.

Stanislaus started cautiously and managed to score just one goal in the first half. But, on resumption they came out all guns blazing and scored at regular intervals to complete the massive victory.

Velario netted the solitary goal of the first session in the ninth minute and again hit the target in the first minute of second half to double the lead. Two minutes later, Skye combined with Velario to score the third, and then in the 27th minute, struck the fourth. A couple of minutes later, Velario again hit the target for the team's fifth goal and also completed his hat-trick (29th min).

Meanwhile, Skye continued to hunt for goals and added two more in quick succession to finish with a satisfying four-goal tally. In between Kevin Saldanha added his name to the scoresheet with the seventh goal.

In other matches, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) blanked Bright International (Tardeo) 5-0, with Kylen Mendes, Hriday Haria, Sanat Shetty, Ayaan Narkar and Josh Thomas, all scoring a goal each.

Later, Brandon Barretto scored a brace as Don Bosco (Matunga) beat Dr Antonio DaSilva (Dadar) 2-0.

