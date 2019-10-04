MSSA: Tanisha Baraskar's brace takes Arya Vidya Mandir into U-14 semis

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) rode on the brilliance of dashing striker Tanisha Baraskar to ease past Nahar International School (Chandivli) by clinching a 2-0 victory in a girls' U-14 Division-I quarter-final match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

The enterprising Tanisha from two clinical finishes struck both the goals to see her school through the semi-finals. Tanisha intercepted a pass just inside the rival area and unleashed an angular low powerful left-footer which went through a host of defenders legs and beat the rival goalkeeper to give the Bandra schoolgirls the lead in the 25th minute.

Eleven minutes later, Tanisha was on target again when she chipped the ball to the roof of the net following Saanvi Golia's corner kick from the right. Earlier, Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) bowed out, losing to Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 4-5.

