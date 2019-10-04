MENU

MSSA: Tanisha Baraskar's brace takes Arya Vidya Mandir into U-14 semis

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 08:27 IST | Gordon D'costa

The enterprising Tanisha from two clinical finishes struck both the goals to see her school through the semi-finals

AVM Bandra's Tanisha Baraskar at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera
AVM Bandra's Tanisha Baraskar at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) rode on the brilliance of dashing striker Tanisha Baraskar to ease past Nahar International School (Chandivli) by clinching a 2-0 victory in a girls' U-14 Division-I quarter-final match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

The enterprising Tanisha from two clinical finishes struck both the goals to see her school through the semi-finals. Tanisha intercepted a pass just inside the rival area and unleashed an angular low powerful left-footer which went through a host of defenders legs and beat the rival goalkeeper to give the Bandra schoolgirls the lead in the 25th minute.

Eleven minutes later, Tanisha was on target again when she chipped the ball to the roof of the net following Saanvi Golia's corner kick from the right. Earlier, Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) bowed out, losing to Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 4-5.

