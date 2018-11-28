MSSA tennis: Aditya downs Arham 5-3

tennis

But, Aditya who was more aggressive, managed to overcome Arham 5-3 in the best-of-9-games, boys U-14 singles match of the MSSA-organised inter-school lawn tennis championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana courts, yesterday

Lilavati Podar's Aditya Kurup in action at Bombay Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Aditya Kurup of Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) and Arham Ansari of Podar International (Santacruz) slugged it out and were engaged in a keen contest for supremacy. But, Aditya who was more aggressive, managed to overcome Arham 5-3 in the best-of-9-games, boys U-14 singles match of the MSSA-organised inter-school lawn tennis championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana courts, yesterday.

Both Aditya and Arham were aggressive and held their serves in the first four games. In the fifth, a patient Aditya saved a couple of game points and then did well to break Arham's service in the fifth game and then held his next two serves to wrap up the match and a place in the second round.

Earlier, Tanish Singh of Jamnabai International (Juhu) also had quite a fight on hand and managed to get past Laksh Poojari of JBCN International by a similar 5-3 scoreline. Ahaan Wad and Arnav Vaidya, both of Bombay Scottish (Mahim), also won their respective first round matches. Ahaan blanked Arnav Daryani of Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) 5-0, while Arnav dropped just one game to defeat Aryan Mirchandani of Beacon HS 5-1.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates