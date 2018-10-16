MSSA U-14 DIV 1: Cathedral beat Lakshdham 3-0 to seal quarters berth

football

Cathedral & John Connon's Kabbir Chawla (in purple) tries to control the ball during the MSSA U-14 Div I play-off against Lakshdham High School at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) and St Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) won their respective boys' U-14 Div I pre-quarter-final play-off matches convincingly in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-schools football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday. The Cathedral lads struck twice in the final five minutes to record a 3-0 win against Lakshdham HS (Goregaon), while St Mary's produced an impressive five-star performance to tame Don Bosco (Borivli) 5-0.

Cathedral found the going tough and faced quite a lot of pressure from Lakshdham attackers who played aggressively, but lacked ideas and direction and failed to find the net. The Cathedral side, after a hesitant start, finally came good when their energetic striker Kabbir Chawla got the breakthrough. Kabbir intercepted a weak goal kick and quickly poked the ball home past Lakshdham custodian Huzan Sanga who was beaten by a bad bounce of the ball in the 19th minute.

In the second period, Cathedral scored through Gaurav Gaggar in the 45th minute and four minutes later, through Rohit Jogani to emerge clear victors. Later in the day, St Mary's showed good understanding and combined well as a unit and were dominant from the outset. They did not take too long to rock the Don Bosco goal and prolific goal scorer Joshua Mendes opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Three minutes later, Dev Kapoor with a neat finish, netted the second goal.

The Mazagon schoolboys were in total control and increased the lead when Setu Bane got the third goal on the stroke of half-time. In the second half, Ramit Mitra scored a brace of goals in the 30th and 35th minutes to complete the goals tally. In tomorrow's quarter-finals, Cathedral will take on Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) and St Mary's run into Cambridge International (Kandivli).

