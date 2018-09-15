MSSA U-16 Div IV: Goalie Manas, skip Sujal save the day for Dolours

football

Dolours captain Sujal Shinge celebrates his winner yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Goalkeeper Manas Chogale's match-winning effort enabled Our Lady of Seven Dolours (Marine Lines) score a narrow 1-0 win against Rosary HS (Mazgaon) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Div IV knockout first round match of the inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Manas showed good anticipation by moving to his left to block Abhijith Singh's shot from the penalty spot late in the match to deny Rosary an equaliser. With three minutes remaining for the final whistle, Dolours defender Asif Shaikh handled the ball in the area and referee Irfan Shaikh awarded the Mazgaon school a penalty, which they were unable to convert and paid dearly, as they made an exit.

Super Sujal

Earlier, Dolours captain Sujal Shinge scored the decisive winner by converting a penalty in the fourth minute on resumption to give Dolours the lead. Referee Avinash Kanajia awarded Dolours the penalty when Sanket Arekar was tripped by Rosary's Aseem Shaikh inside the box. From the penalty, Sujal slammed the ball into the net, giving rival goalkeeper Faiz Balbale no chance.

Sacred Heart win 4-0

In another match, Sacred Heart (Worli) beat Victoria HS (Mahim) 4-0. Subham Taple struck two goals while Reonson D'Souza and Sahil Karkera chipped in with one each.

