MSSA: Yashoman scores brace in St Mary's ICSE's win

St Mary's Yashoman Kumar (left) tries to get past a Lakshdham player at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) rode on the brilliant twin strikes from Yashoman Kumar to prevail over Lakshdham School (Goregaon) 4-1 in a boys U-12 Division-II match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

Striker Siddharth Singh scored in the eight minute to provide St Mary's a 1-0 lead, which they maintained till the end of the first half.

Immediately on resumption, Yashoman scored his first goal in the 21st minute to double St Mary's advantage. Lakshadham showed signs of fighting back when Kavish Badsiwal hit the target in the 36th minute to cut the deficit. But St Mary's scored two quick goals to seal the win.

Jonathan D'Souza struck the third goal in the 37th minute and two minutes later Yashoman hammered in the fourth goal to round-off the winning margin.

Earlier, in another match, Shounak Shah was again in impressive striking form and smashed in five goals to lead Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) to a thumping 7-0 victory against Bombay International (Babulnath).

In the first match of the day, Gokuldham (Goregaon) snatched a narrow 1-0 victory against Gundecha Foundation (Kandivli). Gokuldham captain Yash Mishra netted the decisive winning goal in the 35th minute to secure the win for his school.

