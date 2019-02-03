Mud matters

sunday-mid-day

This party will let your kids experience the nostalgia that mud brought to your own childhood

In many households, dirt is a four-letter word, one that must never be uttered. And, certainly playing in dirt is a strict no-no. However, The Springboard has a little secret to share with you - playing in mud is messy, but fun and healthy.



So far, 200 kids have participated in these mud parties

The Springboard has been organising mud parties since December 2018; with the latest one coming up on Saturday, February 9. Edwina Lobo, founder of The Springboard, shares, "We love hands-on sensory experiences. Being a psychologist, I realised that childhood play has changed so much in recent times; be it the lack of outdoor spaces or the fear of germs in plants. But, children need to make a mess, touch dirt and experience nature. Hence, we thought of modifying available resources to fit these kids."

Lobo says that parents need not worry of any allergies as the organisers have replaced construction sand and regular mud with soft and safe mitti. The event includes mud play, mud stories, pottery and mud art.

Lobo continues, "This is an all-Mumbai event that we conducted at Powai, Mulund, Bandra and Marol before. So far, we have touched 200 children, who have had a messy-muddy weekend."

When: Saturday, February 9. From 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Safari Kid International Pre School, Opp Irla Road, Juhu

Entry: Rs 600

Call: 7045636795/ 9920547443

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates