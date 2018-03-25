Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani engaged to Shloka Mehta: Reports

The wedding is expected to take place later this year

Akash Ambani engaged to Shloka Mehta. Pic/Instagram

Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani was engaged to diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta according to reports. The ceremony is said to have taken place in Goa on Saturday.

While there has been no formal statement from either of the families, a few pictures of the happy couple did the rounds on social media. Photographs show a grand cake cutting ceremony on a serene pal-tree shaded lawn, with Mukesh Ambani feeding his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

#akashambani A post shared by Akash Ambani (@ambani_akash) onMar 24, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

The wedding is expected to take place later this year. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Shloka and Akash have been long time friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC.

While, Akash is a member of the Jio board, Shloka serves as the director of the family's diamond firm Rosy Blue Diamonds. Shloka, after finishing schooling at DAIS in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's Son Akash Ambani To Wed Shloka Mehta This Year?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video