Mukesh and Nita Ambani host star-studded party post daughter Isha's engagement

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a party for their daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who got engaged over the weekend.

The pre-wedding ritual, God Dhana was organised on Monday night at Ambani's residence Antilla. It was one star-studded affair where Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji attended the event to congratulate the couple.

Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani along with his wife Tina Ambani was also seen attending the party. The wedding is likely to take place in December this year.

Anand Piramal is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies. Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day. He is also an Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate. Anand was previously the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber - Youth Wing.

