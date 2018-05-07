Do you know where Anand Piramal proposed Isha Ambani?

While the two families have known each other for over four decades, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are also accomplished in their own right

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha visited the Siddhivinayak temple on Sunday evening along with Ajay Piramal and his son Anand. The young tycoons will marry in December. While the two families have known each other for over four decades, the to-be couple are also accomplished in their own right.

U-Pen and Harvard alumni Anand founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that is said to treat 40,000 people a day, and launched Piramal Realty. Isha Ambani, of course, is on the board of Jio and Reliance retail. The youngsters are pretty grounded though, with Anand proposing to Isha at a Mahabaleshwar temple, according to sources, before hosting the two extended families for lunch.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents – Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha’s grand parents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha’s twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand’s sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.

Also Read: Who Is Anand Piramal, The Man Isha Ambani Is Set To Marry In December

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates