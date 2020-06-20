Mukesh Bhatt on Sadak 2: We'll resume shoot by first week of July

Only one song shy of calling it a wrap, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was compelled to call off the final schedule of Sadak 2 in March due to the pandemic. Three months since, the Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia and Pooja Bhatt starrer might be among the first few Bollywood films to roll. "We are planning to resume the shoot of Sadak 2 by the first week of July," declares co-producer Mukesh Bhatt, relieved that the state government has greenlit the move.

The special number, featuring the four leads, was to be originally shot in Ooty. However, the makers are now reimagining the track to enable the shoot at a Mumbai studio, in adherence with the guidelines. "We got the go-ahead [from Film City] yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon [determine] the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song," informs the co-producer.



Mukesh Bhatt

The sequel to the 1991 hit Sadak is a passion project for the Bhatts — the drama not only marks Mahesh's return to direction after two decades but is also his first collaboration with daughter Alia. With several films seeking a digital premiere, rumours are rife that the Bhatts too are contemplating an OTT release for the movie. "How can one plan an OTT or theatrical release when the film is not even ready?," questions Mukesh, before adding, "Once the shoot is complete, we will begin post-production. We will cross each hurdle as and when it comes."

