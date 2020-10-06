Mukesh Khanna reveals why he didn't join the cast of Mahabharat on The Kapil Sharma Show

Recently, Kapil Sharma hosted the cast of the iconic television show, Mahabharat, but the only actor that was missing was Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah. And taking to his Instagram account, he has revealed the reason behind his absence from the show.

He wrote a note in Hindi and this is what it said- "This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation." (sic)

He gave a detailed reason behind his refusal to join the cast and also wrote- "The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of slapstick, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs." (sic)

The actor is also known for another iconic character called Shaktimaan, and it's all set to turn into a movie franchise. And talking about it, Khanna said, "Kids across the country write to me, requesting that I create a new season of the series. I know the excitement around the subject hasn't dwindled. Shaktimaan is the first Indian superhero, after all. The makers of Krrish had Rs 150 crore [to make the film] and I didn't, which is why it took so long to develop the plan. Now, everything is slowly falling in place."

He added, "I can't reveal who we are considering to play the new Shaktimaan. The final announcement will happen when the deal is sealed. Shaktimaan has to be bigger than Krrish and Ra.One [2011]. It has to be an Indian franchise with international standards."

