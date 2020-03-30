Mukesh Khanna: We have been working on the Shaktimaan sequel for three years

Mukesh Khanna is the man who is known by one and all and especially children as India's first Superhero, Shaktimaan. This iconic show created history and fans were hooked to their seats when this was on air. The 'Gangadhar Hi Shaktimaan Hai' jokes were the talk of the town.

And now, coming to the point, the nation is currently facing a lockdown and no shootings are happening right now. This is precisely why Doordarshan has decided to bring back a flood of memories by bringing back shows like Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the unforgettable Mahabharat. Khanna has now spoken to Bombay Times and spilled the beans on the possible sequel to his iconic show.

He said, "For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua. I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before." (sic)

Well, in the last two decades or even more, the actor has been a part of a lot of Bollywood films but is still remembered as the country's maiden Superhero. Such is the power of television. Shaktimaan 2 could be a treat for all those who grew up watching this show and something refreshing for the Millennial.

