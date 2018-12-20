Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Manmohan should realise Modi doesn't need prompter or script

national

Manmohan Singh

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need prompter or direction from anyone.

Earlier, Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi for not addressing the media over Rafale deal issue, stating that, "I was never afraid of speaking with the press during my prime ministership."

Reacting on Singh's remarks, Naqvi told ANI that Singh used to talk "on someone's order" and is "doing the same now". "He is a senior leader and a former Prime Minister. When he was Prime Minister, he used to talk on someone¿s order and script. Even now he is doing same. He should realise that Prime Minister Modi doesn't need prompter, script or a director."

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Naqvi stated: "Rahul Gandhi has suddenly found a new love for farmers. I would like to advise him to look at the history of UPA government of 10 years and if doesn't know about it then he should ask his coach and prompters."

He further praised the Modi-government for putting immense efforts for the betterment of farmers by implementing various policies. "It was Congress government who pushed India into the debt crisis, however, Modi government brought out India from the debt crisis. The very first budget of Modi government was dedicated to the farmers," Naqvi added.

