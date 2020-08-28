Mumbai: Two die as elevator collapses in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Two persons died after elevator of a building collapsed in Kannamwar Nagar in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mahad building crash: Naveed risked his life to save us, he is real hero, say residents



It said that two men who were rushed to the hospital after the incident, E Tiwari Yadav (35), and Bholaram Yadav (36) were declared dead when they were taken to Rajwadi hospital.

