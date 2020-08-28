Mumbai: Two die as elevator collapses in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli
It said that two men who were rushed to the hospital after the incident were declared dead.
Two persons died after elevator of a building collapsed in Kannamwar Nagar in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
It said that two men who were rushed to the hospital after the incident, E Tiwari Yadav (35), and Bholaram Yadav (36) were declared dead when they were taken to Rajwadi hospital.
