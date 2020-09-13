Mumbai: 17-year-old boy who died in KEM hospital was alive, allege kin

A 17-year-old boy, who was declared dead by the KEM hospital staff, was actually alive, alleged his family. The family claimed that the doctors did not check him properly and erroneously declared him dead after shutting down the ventilator.

The deceased has been identified as Jatin Prakash Parmar, a resident of Prabhadevi. Jatin was admitted after he complained of high fever. According to the family, unknown people at the hospital recorded a video revealing that Jatin was alive at the time he was declared dead by the doctors. The video later went viral on social media. Navin, Jatin's brother, said, "His COVID-19 report was negative." Navin continued saying that when the family went to see Jatin after he was declared dead, he was still breathing.

"We touched his chest and he was breathing. His hand was shaking too. I immediately told the doctors to restart the ventilator. After he died, I asked for a video of his post-mortem, but never received it." Meanwhile, the hospital has filed a case with Bhoiwada police against the victim's family for abusing doctors on the premises. Talking to mid-day, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM, said, "After Jatin died, we conducted an ECG. The artificial air pumped into the lungs made a sound and we restarted the ventilator as the family started to threaten our doctors. When we did a post-mortem, the cause of death was cardiac arrest." Senior inspector Vinod Kamble of Bhoiwada police station added, "We have registered a case against unknown person for abusing the doctors."

