Mumbai: NCB nabs 4 drug peddlers with Mephedrone, hunt on for Karim Lala, says Zonal Director

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Saturday, arrested four drug peddlers and seized 100 gm mephedrone (MD) from them. The sleuths have now initiated a hunt for the mastermind, Karim Lala, in connection with this case.

An NCB source revealed that around 50 to 60 drug peddlers work under Lala. The accused is also, apparently, inspired by the late underworld don Karim Lala.

Since December 31, the NCB Mumbai has been conducting massive raids across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas. Some of these raids have been conducted in Kurla, Lokhandwala, Versova, Dombivali and Vashi, from where they have recovered 1.43 kg NDPC medicines and 100 gms of MD. It was during these raids that four people were arrested by the team.

According to the NCB, Anwar Sheikh alias Lala is the kingpin of this module. He is a history-sheeter and very active in the city and MMR region from the past five to six years. He also, allegedly, supplies MD to all struggling actors and some other personalities in the suburbs. Lala runs a clothing business in Bandra, and stays in Kurla. "All the four accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. And, Karim Lala's name has come up in their inquiry," an NCB official said.

According to the NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, further searches are going on to trace and nab the mastermind. Mephedrone/MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow or white magic. It is synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class psychoactive characteristics and usually used at party and play drugs.

On being asked about Lala and the massive hunt launched by the NCB Mumbai team, Wankhede said, "Our investigation is going on."

