Mumbai: 10-feet-long python causes traffic jam on eastern express highway, rescued

A 10-feet-long python slithering across the Eastern Express Highway here caused a traffic jam on Monday morning, a police official said. According to the official, the reptile was spotted by motorists on a stretch of the highway at suburban Chunabhatti.

Maharashtra: An 8-ft-long python was rescued from under a car by snake catchers, on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai today. Traffic halted on the stretch for sometime. The snake was handed over to the forest department which later released it in a forest in Thane district. pic.twitter.com/aRgBif62df — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Car drivers and motorcyclists stopped to look at the nearly 10-feet-long snake's attempt to cross the road, causing a traffic jam on the busy highway, he said. After crossing the road, the python hid under a car.

After an hour, a team of snake catchers arrived at the spot and rescued the python, the official said. During the rescue operation, local policemen and their counterparts in the traffic branch also reached the spot and restored normal movement of vehicles, he added.

