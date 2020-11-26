Mumbai: 10 railway passengers test COVID-19 positive

A health worker wearing protective suit takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus RT PCR and Rapid Antigen test after arriving from New Delhi at the railway station in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

On Wednesday, 9,779 passengers were screened at city railway stations, out of which 10 tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the tests done at the six railway stations - Mumbai CSMT, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Kurla-LTT, Bandra Terminus and Borivli, Bandra found the highest number of positive patients.

While at CSMT 1,079 passengers were screened, at Mumbai Central 3,400 were screened, with no positives. Around 2,000 were screened at Dadar, with one positive, 315 were screened at Kurla LTT with three found positive and 938 were screened at Borivli with one found positive. Of the 2,047 screened at Bandra, five returned positive as per preliminary BMC data.

While only symptomatic passengers were being given antigen tests, at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), L ward's health teams tested everyone who arrived in Netravati Express. "We have been conducting antigen tests for passengers for two months and the positive rate is the same as today," said Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of L ward.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news