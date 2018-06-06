Mumbai: 11-year-old girl electrocuted after touching live wire in Mira Road

The incident happened around 7.30 pm after Shruti Yadav rushed to enjoy the first shower of the season along with her brother and five other children

A 11-year-old girl was electrocuted on Tuesday after she touched a live wire that was dangling from a tree in the garden of her housing complex in Beverly Park, Mira Road.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm after Shruti Yadav rushed to enjoy the first shower of the season along with her brother and five other children. She reportedly touched a live electric wire and collapsed. When her borther identified as Prince and the other children rushed towards her, they too suffered electric shocks.

The residents of the building rushed her to a nearby hsopital where she was declared dead. Another child was kept under observation and others were discharged after giving first aid.

The chairperson, secretary and treasurer of Sandstone society were booked on Monday for causing death due to negligence. No one has been arrested.

Accprding to a report in Times of India, Shruti’s father Rambharat said that around four months ago, two children had suffered electric shock in the garden, following which he and other members of the society had written to the building’s committee to remove the wires. He said that while lights on the society’s main iron gate were removed, those on the compound walls and garden were retained.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the chairperson, secretary and treasurer of the society. Cops said that they are awaiting a report from the civic public works department, which inspected the garden, to initiate further action.

