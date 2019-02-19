Mumbai: 12-year-old walks into hospital with rusted nail stuck in head in Nalasopara

national

Half kg cement block with nail in it falls on head of girl walking past under-construction building in Nalasopara

Chandani Pandey was rushed to a nearby hospital by an eye-witness after the 4.5-cm long nail hit her on Sunday. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

A 12-year-old girl miraculously survived being hit by a half-kg cement block that had a 4-cm rusted iron nail that pierced her skull in Nalasopara East on Sunday morning. Chandani Pandey, a Std VI student, a resident of Nagindas Pada, was on her way to buy chocolate, and was walking past an under-construction site. An eyewitness told mid-day that a small cement block that had the rusted iron nail embedded in it suddenly fell on her head and got stuck.

Even though bleeding profusely, the girl, surprisingly, did not faint and rode pillion on the motorbike of the eyewitness, Satyadev Kumar, to the hospital. "I was passing by the area around 10.30 am when I saw what happened to the girl. I immediately took her to a hospital," Kumar told mid-day.







Chandani also gave her parents' contact number to the rescuers. "She had left home to buy chocolate and the next thing we get a call from an anonymous number telling us about the incident," said her mother Rekha Pandey, who rushed to Alliance hospital in Nalasopara along with her husband Dinesh.

Chandani nails it!

Dr Nikhil Chamankar and Dr Sudhir Ambekar conducted a surgery, closely monitored by hospital director Dr Anil Goyal, and the nail was removed after two-and-a-half hours. "It was approximately 4.5-cm long iron nail which was rusted. It had pierced the skin, skull and had entered around 9 mm inside the brain. We had to open the flap and take a piece of the bone along with the nail. It had pierced through her frontal bone, so we have kept it out for sterilisation and will wait for her to recover to place the bone back in place. This surgery will be performed a month later," said Dr Chamankar. The builder of the under-construction building has assured Chandani's parents that he will bear her medical expenses.

No case has been registered in the incident yet.

