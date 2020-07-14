Search

Mumbai: 120 BEST double decker buses to hit the roads

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 07:48 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

Following this paper's report, BEST says it will soon deploy the special buses on popular routes

BEST doubledecker bus in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
BEST doubledecker bus in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Days after mid-day highlighted the issue of double-decker buses, the BEST Undertaking on Monday said they will be inducting all 120 double-decker buses in their fleet as they ease into Mission Begin Again. "We are close to putting back the entire fleet of buses — not just double-deckers, but even others as the number of passengers increase. The more the number of buses, social distancing will be practised in an efficient manner," an official said.

A senior official said that the undertaking has been in an unlock mode and since the Maharashtra government started 'Mission Begin Again,' double-decker buses from six bus depots have already been pressed into service and more buses will soon be on the job.

Among the popular double-decker routes include Kurla-BKC-Bandra, Kurla-Santacruz, CSMT to Nariman Point/Cuffe Parade, Colaba to Worli, and Andheri to SEEPZ. While a single-decker bus is allowed to carry 51 passengers as per RTO norms, double-deckers can ferry 88 passengers, including standees. In the given era of social distancing, though the passenger-carrying capacity has been reduced to half, even now double-deckers can carry more passengers than an average single-decker bus.

Introduced 83 years ago in 1937, the BEST as of today has just over 100 double-decker buses in its fleet of the total 3,500 buses.

88
Total no. of passengers a double-decker can ferry as per RTO norms

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK