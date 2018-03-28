Mumbai: 13-year-old Powai teen hangs self after she was caught copying in exam

Std VIII student was having trouble with Science and had taken notes into the exam hall; was humiliated by the principal

Unable to bear the humiliation of getting caught copying during an exam, a 13-year-old, Std VIII student killed herself on Monday evening. The Powai police received information from a suburban private hospital on March 26 that a teenager had committed suicide by hanging. The police have registered an accidental death case.

The girl, identified as Riddhi Jaiprakash Tripathi, lived with her parents and elder brother at Shiv Shakti Nagar, Powai. She was studying in Std VIII at CES Michael High School in Kurla.

Her mother, Nitu, told mid-day that Riddhi's exams had started on March 26 and the first paper was Science. However, during the exam, the supervisor caught Riddhi copying from her exam pad. She was taken out of class and told to meet the principal. She was not only publicly humiliated for copying but also made to stand outside the principal's office for more than an hour-and-a-half. Riddhi was also told that she would not be allowed to appear for the rest of the papers.

Riddhi reached home around noon, ate her lunch and went to sleep. Nitu then got busy with her tailoring classes in the adjoining flat. But, when she returned around 4.30pm, she found the door and windows locked from inside. She knocked several times but received no response. She then took a screwdriver from the neighbours and opened a window only to see Riddhi hanging from the ceiling. The child was rushed to a private hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead.

Riddhi's mother said she had used her Scout Guide rope to commit suicide. One of her classmates said Riddhi had been stressed out about the Science exam. Riddhi's family and neighbours are furious with the school principal, saying the humiliation the child was subjected to, forced her to take the extreme step. They are planning a protest march outside the school soon to demand justice for Riddhi.

