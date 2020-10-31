Mumbai: 14-year-old boy sells tea to support family after mother loses job due to COVID-19

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020, lakhs of people have lost their jobs and means of livelihood. While some chose unlawful ways to earn money, others have been forced to take up odd jobs to eke a living. One such inspiring story is of a 14-year-old boy from Mumbai.

After his mother lost her job amid the COVID-19 crisis, the 14-year-old boy, identified as Subhan, gave up his studies and started selling tea. Subhan took up the odd job to help his mother and ensure his sisters get to study via online classes. "My mother is a school bus attendant but schools are closed so we're facing a financial crunch," he said.

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy, Subhan sells tea to support his family after his mother's earnings stopped, amid #COVID19 pandemic. She worked as a school bus attendant. He says, "My father died 12 years ago. My sisters study via online classes, I'll resume mine after schools reopen." pic.twitter.com/bwgVMCTkYI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Speaking to ANI, the teenager said, "I don't have a shop. I earn Rs 300-400 in a day. I give it to my mother and save a little." Interestingly, Subhan makes tea at a shop in the Bhendi Bazaar area in Mumbai and later sells it in Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar and other nearby areas.

My mother is a school bus attendant but schools are closed so we're facing financial crunch. I make tea at a shop in Bhendi Bazaar & sell it in Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar & other areas. I don't have a shop. I earn Rs 300-400 in a day. I give it to my mother and save a little: Subhan https://t.co/TxGvDnC8KN pic.twitter.com/lkatNLRSlR — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Subhan's father died 12 years ago and since then his mother has been single-handedly providing for the family. She worked as a school bus attendant before the schools were shut due to the COVID-19. "My sisters study via online classes, I'll resume mine after schools reopen," a hopeful Subhan said as he went about selling tea to his customers in the South Mumbai market area.

