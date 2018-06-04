Mumbai: 158 fliers stranded at Terminal 2 on Sunday morning

Nearly an hour after boarding, passengers were made to get off the aircraft because the airline realised that the runway at the destination - Ahmedabad airport - was closed



Devendra Kotecha (left) and the other passengers wait for an update on their flight after being deplaned

As many as 158 passengers were left stranded at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Sunday after their 8 am flight to Ahmedabad got cancelled. They spent 45 minutes onboard the aircraft for Jet Airways flight 9W 2314, before being told to deplane. The reason? Jet Airways staff told the fliers that the runway at Ahmedabad airport was shut for maintenance. Later in the day, a Jet spokesperson said there were some technical issues with the flight as well.

Fliers confused

One of the fliers, Devendra Babubhai Kotecha, 51, said, "We sat in the plane from 7.40 am till almost 8.40 am, but the flight didn't even get on the runway." "I had to reach Ahmedabad for a 12 pm meeting, and my return flight to Mumbai was booked for 7 pm. Now my work is at a standstill, and I have no option left but to go home," said Kotecha, who has a decorating business.

Nimesh Vora and his three children, wife, and 70-year-old mother, had been waiting at Terminal 2 since 230 am. They had arrived via a connecting flight from Paris, and were scheduled to go home to Ahmedabad on the 8 am flight. "They (the authorities) have been individually taking us aside and asking us to either take tickets for the evening instead, or our money back. We have asked for hotel accommodation in the meanwhile."

Airline says

A Jet spokesperson said: "Jet Airways flight 9W 2314 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad has been cancelled due to technical reasons. Additionally, watch hour restrictions at Ahmedabad airport, and the situation being further compounded by runway closure, led to the respective flight cancellation. All the affected guests were taken care of, and alternate travel arrangements are being made to fly them to their destination. There were 105 guests who chose alternate flights. Jet Airways sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests."

45mins

Time after which fliers were asked to deplane

105

Number of fliers who took alternate flights

