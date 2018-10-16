Search

Mumbai: 15-year-old girl found hanging at banquet hall in Antop Hill

Oct 16, 2018, 14:59 IST | Suraj Ojha

The Antop Hill police received a call informing about a suicide after which they immediately sent a team with forensics experts at the site

A 15-year-old girl's dead body was found at Antop Hill area near Samaj Mandir hall on Monday. According to police sources, they received a call informing about a suicide after which they immediately sent a team with forensics experts at the banquet hall where they found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

An officer said, "We have sent her body to Sion hospital for post-mortem. As of now, we have registered a case of accidental death (ADR). We have not noticed anything suspicious as of now. The post-mortem report will give a clear picture.

Further investigations are on.

