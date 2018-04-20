Mumbai: 18-year-old boy dies after suffering epilepsy attack inside a public toilet in Bandra

The boy suffered an attack of epilepsy when visiting a nearby public toilet around 11 am on Friday and died on the spot, senior police inspector Kalpana Gadekar of BKC police station said

An 18-year-old boy has died after allegedly suffering an epilepsy attack inside a public toilet at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

The victim, Ibrahim Sheikh, is a resident of Dharavi. He had come to meet his aunt Bilkis Bano (50), who along with others from Dnyaneshwar Nagar in suburban Bandra East had launched a hunger strike near the Metro-3 office against the demolition of their houses.



After meeting his aunt, Sheikh stayed at the site of the hunger strike on Thursday night. He suffered an attack of epilepsy when visiting a nearby public toilet around 11 am today and died on the spot, senior police inspector Kalpana Gadekar of BKC police station said. The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received, she added.



Police recovered some papers related to the treatment for epilepsy which he was taking, the officer said. An accidental death report was registered at the BKC police station, she added. The slums of Dnyaneshwar Nagar had been declared illegal and some of them were demolished for the Metro-3 project, Gadekar stated.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

