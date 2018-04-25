Mumbai: 18-year-old girl jumps off train after her mobile phone falls, suffers head injuries

An RPF constable who was deployed at khoparkhairane station saw the incident and rushed the girl to Mathadi Kamgar hospital near bus depot in an auto, without waiting for an ambulance



In a shocking case, a teenage girl jumped off a moving train after her mobile phone slipped from her hand and fell on the platform at Khoparkhairane. The girl, a class 11 student has suffered severe head injuries and has been admitted to Mathadi Kamgar hospital in Koparkhairane.

Turbhe RPF’s inspector Lokesh Sagar said, "The incident occurred around 11.45am on platform number 1. The collegian, her friends and some of their teachers were on their way to Nerul for an event. As the group boarded the Nerul-bound train, Tejashri’s mobile slipped from her hand and fell on the platform. By then, the train had picked up speed but still, the girl jumped off to get the phone. Her friends alighted at Turbhe and returned to Koparkhairane to help her but she had already been taken to a hospital."

An RPF constable who was deployed at khoparkhairane station saw the incident and rushed the girl to Mathadi Kamgar hospital near bus depot in an auto, without waiting for an ambulance.

Lokesh Sagar added, "Doctors treating Tejashri said that she was administered eight stitches and is out danger. We handed over her mobile to her family members when they came to the hospital."

