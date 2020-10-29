Mumbai: 19-year-old bitten by Chembur resident's pet dog gets 49 stitches in face

An Adarsh Nagar resident got 49 stitches in the face after she was attacked allegedly by a German shepherd. Her family on Wednesday night lodged a complaint against two people, including the pet's owner, at the Chembur police station.

Purvai Dattaram Patil, 19, who lives at R C Marg in Chembur camp, sustained injuries in the right side of her upper cheek and forehead, very close to the eye. She was discharged after the doctor administered the stitches in about two and a half hours.

The incident happened around 10.30 pm on the day of Dussehra festival, when pet owner Dinkar Gaikwad, 53, and his son's friend Ajit Ghenand, 21, took the dog to the ground where Purvai was.

Purvai's father Dattaram Patil told mid-day, "On Dussehra, my daughter and other children were celebrating the festival at Belwadi ground. Then Ajit went there with a German shepherd to meet his friend. The dog was not on a leash and suddenly started barking at the children. Then the dog ran towards kids aged around four years old and my daughter tried to save them when it bit her on the face twice. The locals managed to save my daughter."

"I took Purvai to the nearest hospital but they were not ready to admit her due to COVID-19. We finally admitted her to Zen hospital around 1.45 am. My daughter received 49 stitches on her face. Her eyes were luckily saved. My daughter is still in trauma."

Chembur police have registered the case under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of the Indian Penal Code.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news