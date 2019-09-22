Mumbai: 19-year-old jumps off Goregaon apartment

A 19-year-old allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the 27th floor of a Goregaon building. According to preliminary information provided by Dindoshi police, the deceased had undergone medical tests, which had confirmed that she had cancer. The woman, the cops say, also sent a text message to her parents and brother mentioning the reason for committing suicide. An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed.

Residents of Omkar Tower, a highrise in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon East, called the cops on finding the body. The woman has been identified as Muskaan Mahajan, a resident of the 27th floor of the building. "She shared an apartment with three women and had been living here for one year. From Indore, she was a student of fashion design at Whistling Woods International," a police officer from Dindoshi police station said. "On Saturday morning, she had gone to meet a doctor at Malad, where she received her medical report," he added. When Muskaan returned, her flatmates had stepped out.

27

The floor on which Muskaan Mahajan lived

