Mumbai: 20-year-old man's body cut to pieces as he has an train accident

At 4.40pm the patrolling staff reported a dead body lying between Wadala and Sewree and the manâs mobile phone was found near the body



Representational Image

In a tragic incident a 20-year-old man died in a train accident. The man, a resident of Kamla Nagar, took a trip to the garment market at Masjid Bunder with a friend and had the accident on his way back home.

On Tuesday the man is said to have boarded a Panvel-bound train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.50pm. At 4.40pm the patrolling staff reported a dead body lying between Wadala and Sewree and the man’s mobile phone was found near the body reported Hindustan Times.

Ajit Baratake, senior police inspector of Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP), said, "We have registered a case of accidental death report. However, we are investigating to find out whether the boy fell off the train during non-peak hours or he was trying to cross the tracks. The station master in his statement told us that Shaikh was seen crossing the tracks when the accident took place."

As per the Wadala GRP, the man was an undergraduate student and had recently started working at a shop. His father, who is a tailor works out of his home in Kamla Nagar, adjacent to the railway tracks in Wadala.

In the accident, the man’s body was ripped into pieces. An officer from Wadala GRP, "The boy was a local due to which the residents of Kamla Nagar who gathered there identified the boy as Shaikh even though his face was beyond recognition."

The man’s parents were told that his body parts were sent to Lokmanya Tilak Muncipal General Hospital, Sion. The family had to wait to perform his last rights as they did not have all his body parts; his left leg and hand were missing. Later that night it was discovered that a leg was wedged into a train that had gone to the shed for cleaning while a part of his had was found stuck in his stomach.

The man’s body was handed over to his grieving parents.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates