Mumbai: 20-year-old newlywed jumps to her death from Tardeo highrise

The deceased woman has been identified as Chaaya Kailas Bhutiya, 20. She had climbed the 14th floor of the Ganesh building in Tardeo through the scaffolding and was spotted by a couple of morning joggers before she jumped



Representation pic

A newlywed woman committed suicide in the wee hours of Friday, by jumping from the 14th floor of the building she resided in with her husband and in-laws. The reason behind her suicide has not been ascertained yet.

The deceased woman has been identified as Chaaya Kailas Bhutiya, 20. She had climbed the 14th floor of the Ganesh building in Tardeo through the scaffolding and was spotted by a couple of morning joggers before she jumped. The joggers called the police, but by the time the cops reached the building, Chaya had taken her life.

She jumped around 4.17 am. A patrolling van found her in a pool of blood. "She was immediately taken to the Nair hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival," said Tardeo police. Chaaya had married Kailas Bhutiya on February 3 and resided with him and his parents on the 9th floor. Cops have found no suicide note.

After preliminary inquiry, they suspect Chaaya was unhappy because she got married very young. "We have contacted her parents in Rajasthan. They will be arriving on Saturday; speaking to them might give us a reason behind her suicide," said another cop. For now, the Tardeo police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates