Mumbai: 21-year-old shoots himself after girl rejects his marriage proposal

After his consistent efforts to woo a girl studying in the same college as him failed, a 21-year-old youth from Kandivli shot himself in the stomach with a country-made revolver last afternoon



After his consistent efforts to woo a girl studying in the same college as him failed, a 21-year-old youth from Kandivli shot himself in the stomach with a country-made revolver last afternoon. He was taken to the nearest hospital, from where he was shifted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Obsessive love

According to the police, the youth, Jai Prakash Giri, a third year student at a Mira Road college, had fallen in love with a second-year student. Though he had approached the girl a number of times, she had rejected his proposal every time. Sources said the girl used to hangout with Giri just like his other friends, but he somehow mistook it for love. Once, while she was out on a college camp, he had sent his family to her house with a marriage proposal. However, her parents had refused it, as they wanted their daughter to complete her education first. On getting to know about it, Giri went to his native place and returned with a country-made revolver, with which he shot himself just 100 metres from the Royal College in Shantidhaam.

Policespeak

A police officer said, "After the incident, Giri was rushed to Indira Gandhi Municipal Hospital and later shifted to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli. "The girl was so offended with the marriage proposal that she had stopped talking to Giri a couple of days back." Speaking to mid-day, Dr Mahesh Patil, superintendent of police, Thane district, said, "Giri's condition is stable. We are in the process of recording the statements of witnesses, family members and friends."

