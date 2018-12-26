Mumbai: 21-year-old woman delivers baby on Dadar railway platform

national

Railway police was also present at the spot. Post delivery, the mother and the newly-born baby were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for further care and medical assistance

A screengrab from the CCTV Footage

On 24 December 2018, Christmas Eve, at around 1.50 am, a 21-year-old woman delivered a baby on a platform at Dadar railway station. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras that were installed at the platform.

The woman, who was identified as Geeta Deepak Wagare, started experiencing severe labour pains, following which, she was immediately attended by a 24x7 medical assistance team from Dadar Railway station.





Geeta along with her husband and two children were waiting for a train when she had labour pains and due to that, laid down on the platform itself.

Talking to mid-day, Prasad Pandhare, senior inspector Dadar GRP said, "When we came to know about the incident, our female and male personnel alerted the authorities and called 108 doctors. Our staff arranged blankets and covered Geeta from all sides. Under the care of doctors, she delivered a baby boy."

Soon after, with the help of Hamals and other staff, Geeta was taken to Sion hospital, where the doctors attended to her and immediately provided medical assistance to her. The woman, as well as the baby, are safe.

With inputs from ANI

