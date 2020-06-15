Mumbai: 25-year-old son of Shiv Sena corporator commits suicide in Chembur

A 25-year-old man identified as Abhishek Shetye was found dead at his home in Chembur on Sunday night. According to the police officials, the deceased hanged himself to a ceiling fan in the room. Abhishek Shetye is the son of Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Shetye and was living with his family at Suman Nagar in Chembur, the police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, on Sunday night at around 9 pm when Abhishek's brother knocked the door of his bedroom there was no response. After a while the door was broken and Abhishek was found hanging by the ceiling fan. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Chunhabhtti Police station.

Abhishek was rushed to Sushrut Hospital and Research Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors. Abhishek's father Shrikant Shetye is a sitting corporator from ward no 155. Shrikant Shetye belongs to the Shiv Sena party and his son Abhishek was also active in party activities. Deepak Pagare, Senior Inspector of Chunhabhtti police station said, "He took this drastic step due to personal reasons, he hasn't left any suicide note. The investigations are still underway."

