Mumbai: 25-year-old woman pursuing higher studies in Ireland commits suicide in Kandivli

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her four-bedroom flat at Lokhandwala Township in Kandivli (East) on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Bhavna Bora. On March 13, she had returned to Mumbai from Ireland, from where she was pursuing her Masters' degree and was staying with her parents and brothers in their four BHK apartment in Green Meadows Apartments in Lokhandwala Township.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she was upset after attending online classes for more than 16 to 18 hours a day.

When her father, a businessman by profession, and her brother entered her room to call her for lunch, they found the door locked from inside. “After Bora did not respond, they used a key to open the door only to find her body hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police soon after,” the officer said.

“On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway,” said Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe from Samta Nagar police station.

